1/1
Terry Hodne
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Hodne

Terry Lee Hodne, age 70, of Brandon, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Brandon.

Private Family Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Baltic Lutheran Church, Baltic. Service will be livestreamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Private burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Memorial may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans Charity.

Terry was born March 15, 1950 in Sioux Falls to Elwin and Evelyn (Jordahl) Hodne. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968. After his education, he served in the Vietnam War. Terry enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He loved getting together with family and friends. He had a "no filter" dry sense of humor and a big laugh.

Grateful for having shared his life are his sisters: Pam (Dale) Nesheim, Baltic, and Karen Doherty and her longtime companion, Don Allen, Sioux Falls; two nieces: Kimberly Hodne and Kyla (Danny) Fawcett; nephew, Eric (Jenna) Nesheim; and seven great nieces and nephews: Brandon, Justice, and Kali, Lacey and Reid, and Hollis and Ivy and a very special friend Mai Thi Tran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin, and Evelyn Hodne.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
10:00 AM
Baltic Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved