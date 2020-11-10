Terry HodneTerry Lee Hodne, age 70, of Brandon, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Brandon.Private Family Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Baltic Lutheran Church, Baltic. Service will be livestreamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Private burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Memorial may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans Charity.Terry was born March 15, 1950 in Sioux Falls to Elwin and Evelyn (Jordahl) Hodne. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968. After his education, he served in the Vietnam War. Terry enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He loved getting together with family and friends. He had a "no filter" dry sense of humor and a big laugh.Grateful for having shared his life are his sisters: Pam (Dale) Nesheim, Baltic, and Karen Doherty and her longtime companion, Don Allen, Sioux Falls; two nieces: Kimberly Hodne and Kyla (Danny) Fawcett; nephew, Eric (Jenna) Nesheim; and seven great nieces and nephews: Brandon, Justice, and Kali, Lacey and Reid, and Hollis and Ivy and a very special friend Mai Thi Tran.He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin, and Evelyn Hodne.