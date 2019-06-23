|
|
Terry L. Dede
Norfolk - Funeral Services for Terry L. Dede, 63, Norfolk, will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Reverend Lee Weander will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
He passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Terry was born April 13, 1956 to his parents Elwood and Wanda (Baade) Dede. He grew up in Sioux Falls, SD and later graduated from Harrisburg High School. On October 3, 1976, Terry married Pamela Gesell at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They made their home in Norfolk and raised their two daughters. Terry was currently employed at Todd's BBI in Madison.
He had a passion for building just about anything. Terry built their home and enjoyed making bird houses. When he wasn't building, he loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family.
Terry is survived by his wife Pamela, mother Wanda, daughters Jennifer (Scott) McCoig and Catherine (Joe) Cipra, two grandchildren Sailor and Marin Cipra, siblings Loretta (Lee) Runestad, David (Pat) Dede, Dawn (Gary) Wulf, sister in-law Dawn Dede, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother Ronald.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019