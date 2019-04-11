|
Terry Larson
Sioux Falls - Terry Larson, 49, of Sioux Falls, SD, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook may be found at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wendy of Sioux Falls; daughter, Lacey Larson of Sioux Falls; mother, Phyllis Larson of Windom, MN; grandchildren, Connor and Brooke Engelbrecht; sister, Lisa (Chopper Melheim) Larson of Mountain Lake, MN; step children, Troy (Jessica) Scott of Sioux Falls, Sara Scott of Sioux Falls, and Ben (Nicole) Koerselman of Little Rock, IA; nephew, Jordan (Kali Jo Schaefer) Larson of Delft, MN; mother-in-law, Donna Kennedy of Sioux Falls; father-in-law, Dwayne (Donna) Kerkhove of Lennox, SD; siblings-in-law, Kelly (Alaina) Kerkhove of Colman, SD, Jenni (Seth) Elwood of Iowa City, IA, and Jackie (Isaac) Hodgins of Cedar Rapids, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Verlon "Buddy" Larson and his grandparents.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 11, 2019