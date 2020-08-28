Thelma Deffenbaugh
Tripp - Thelma Deffenbaugh, Tripp, SD, died August 27, 2020. She was 82.
Thelma Yvonne (Sanden) Deffenbaugh was born on June 26, 1938, in a farmhouse in the Wheeler / Geddes area, to Francis and Audrey (Balcom) Sanden. She was the youngest of twins.
Thelma attended rural school in Keyapaha County, NE, and graduated from Sioux City Barber College in 1967.She enjoyed her career as a barber in Tripp, SD until her death. Friends stopping by to visit could always count on lively conversation.
On June 26, 1956, Thelma married Douglas Deffenbaugh. She became a loving mother of four children, Michael, Mark, Brad, and Brenda. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she cherished time spent with family. Thelma also enjoyed wildlife, golfing, being outdoors, sewing and crocheting. She attended the Memorial Baptist Church in Parkston, SD.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Brenda (Tim) Warnke, Fairfax, SD; sons, Michael (Jean) Deffenbaugh, Tyndall, SD, Brad (Lisa) Deffenbaugh, Tripp, SD; daughter-in-law, Ruth Deffenbaugh, Yankton, SD; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and a great-great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Joyce Carlson, Velma Schmitz, Loretta (Lowell) Armfield, Ardeth Peshek; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark; a great-granddaughter, Katelyn; and brothers-in-law, Harlan Carlson and Mike Schmitz.
As per Thelma's wishes, private services will be held at a later date.
Cards may be directed to: PO Box 283, Tripp, SD 57376 www.millerfh.com