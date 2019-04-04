|
|
Thelma M. Barry
Sioux Falls - Thelma Maye Barry, 99, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully at Dow Rummel Village on March 31, 2019. Thelma was born on May 5, 1919 in Algona, IA to Leo and Orpha Miller and grew up the eldest of four children. After graduating from high school in Mason City, Iowa in 1937 Thelma attended secretarial classes at Hamilton College. Thelma married Randall Archamboult, on September 8, 1940 and they made their home in Hampton, IA. After WWII ended, Thelma and Randall raised two children in Sioux Falls, Randy (Brown) and Gary Archamboult. Thelma married her second husband Buck Barry in Sioux Falls on February 13, 1982. Thelma was an avid golfer, bridge and Mahjong player.
Funeral Services for Thelma will be 1:30 PM, April 6, 2019 at the Halladay-Peterson Chapel at Dow Rummel Village. Please join family and friends for fellowship and remembrances in the Rose Room after the service. Memorials may be directed to Dow Rummel.
Survivors include Thelma's sister Betty Kime, daughter Randy Brown, son Gary Archamboult, grandsons Damon & Daniel Brown, and William Archamboult, and four great grandchildren Michael & Abigail Brown and Emery & Rexton Archamboult. Her husbands, parents, sister Shirley, and brother Bill preceded Thelma in death.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 4, 2019