Walter's Funeral Home
7 Florida Ave
Marion, SD 57043
(605) 648-3412
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
First Church of God
Marion, SD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church of God
Marion, SD
Thelma Richards Obituary
Thelma Richards

Sioux Falls, formerly of Marion -

Thelma Faye Richards, 97, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Her funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday morning, March 14, at First Church of God, Marion, SD. Walters Funeral Home, Marion, is handling the arrangements. Visitation with family present will be Thursday morning from 9:15-10:15 prior to the service.

Thelma and her late husband, Milford, married June 6, 1942, in Washington, D.C., and enjoyed 68 years together until his death in 2010. They owned and operated the Jack and Jill store in Marion, SD for 23 years before retiring. Thelma loved music and sang and played piano for her church and other events. She became an accomplished oil and water color artist in retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Sarah Adrian, her husband, Milford, her brother, Wallace Adrian, and great-granddaughter Madison Noordsy Wilson. Survivors include her two daughters, Connie Richards (Salisbury, MD) and Pat (Tom) Noordsy (Sioux Falls, SD); five grandchildren: Christopher Noordsy (Williston, ND), David (Becky) Noordsy (Brookings, SD), Michael (Gaea) Noordsy (Sioux Falls, SD; Adrian (Claudi) White (London, England), and Caitlin (Eric, deceased) White Dean (Apex, NC); seven great-grandchildren: Gerrod, Sydney, John, Luke, Ellia, and Liam Noordsy and Beck Dean; two great-great grandchildren, Reece and Rhett Wilson; her sister, Margene (Eldon) Ortman (West Lafayette, IN); and sister-in-law, Loretta Adrian (Hermosa, SD), cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family is deeply grateful to the caregivers who tended to her needs in the last phase of her life. Donations in her honor may be made to the Christian Worship Hour, P.O. Box 2002, Aberdeen, SD 57402-2002.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 12, 2019
