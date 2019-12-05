|
Theodore Alvin "Ted" Bultsma
Platte - Theodore Alvin "Ted" Bultsma, 84, of Platte, SD passed away Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at Platte Health Center Avera. Funeral Services are 10:30 A.M. Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 at the Christian Reformed Church in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 with a 4:00 P.M. Prayer Service. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
Theodore Alvin Bultsma was born on June 14, 1935 to Henry T. and Jessie T. (Bult) Bultsma at their home in Platte, SD. He attended country schools and was united in marriage to Carol Ann Hoving on June 15, 1956 in Chicago, IL at the Roseland Christian Reformed Church parsonage. Ted began his lifelong career as a farmer and rancher, working with his Dad. He was also a truck driver, owning and operating Bultsma Truck Line.
Grateful for having shared in Ted's life: his wife of over 63 years, Carol Bultsma of Platte, SD; seven children: David (Brenda) Bultsma of Platte, SD, Cheryl Reed of Platte, SD, Beverly Antonsen of Platte, SD, Janice Urban of Pukwana, SD, Barbara (Todd) Powell of Chamberlain, SD, William (Chandel) Bultsma of Vermillion, SD and Patricia (Bill) Frei of Wagner, SD; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; three brothers; four sisters; Carol's sister; along with many nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019