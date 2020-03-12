|
|
Theodore Pins, Jr.
Wentworth - Theodore J. Pins, Jr. "Ted," age 83 of Wentworth, SD, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home under the care of his family and home hospice.
Born in Mitchell, SD to Theodore Sr. and Audrey (Payne) Pins. Ted was raised as a proud North-ender of Sioux Falls and graduated from Cathedral High School. He enlisted in the Army and left for basic training in January of 1955.
While in the Army, Ted was stationed in China and assigned to work in communications in support of the free Republic of China, under the leadership of Chiang Kai-shek. Upon his return to the United States, he was sent to White Sands Proving Ground, now Missile Range. While stationed in El Paso, Texas, Ted's work in communications proved valuable as he monitored the Soviet Union's Sputnik satellite for the White House.
Following discharge from the Army, Ted moved home to Sioux Falls and attended South Dakota State University while working several jobs. Eventually, he landed at Sunshine Grocery where he met his future business partner, wife and best friend, Beverly. They were married August 25, 1962 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph. They were blessed with 3 children- Jessie, Jud and Treva. Ted and Bev continued to work alongside each other until their retirement in 1996.
Ted was always an entrepreneur. It started with his paper route through downtown to the still thriving businesses he and Bev started in Sioux City, IA and Sioux Falls, SD. They opened House of Kitchens in Sioux City, IA in 1971. After much success and growth, they looked for a larger space and purchased a building from Goodwill Industries. Following the purchase, Ted was asked to serve on the Board of Directors for the local Goodwill Industries. Here, Ted's generous heart thrived- he loved seeing the impact Goodwill had by providing dignity and compassion to those with all abilities who have a desire to work.
For their next business venture, Ted and Bev opened Creative Surfaces in 1988 in Sioux Falls, SD as a kitchen countertop business. There, their oldest daughter, Jessie and their son, Jud joined the family business. Ted taught the importance of an honest day's work while always treating his employees and business partners with the utmost respect. After retirement, Ted would frequently visit "the shop" when he was in Sioux Falls, always intrigued by the newest technology and products.
Ted's passion for others led him to serving on other boards, including the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota, the Good Shepherd Center (now the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House), the Dakota State University Foundation, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles. He felt that his 13 years as a Board of Pardons and Paroles member was the best job of his life, while also the most challenging. He talked often of his empathy for the inmates who were born into poverty and abusive homes. Ted's commitment to fellow board members and inmates extended into the winter months; and despite being a winter Texan, he would fly back each month for parole hearings. He continued to cherish the memories and time spent with Pardon and Parole board members and State and penitentiary staff.
Above all, Ted lived for his family and friends. He savored his memories of hunting with his son, son-in-law and grandsons. Ted adored his grandkids and recently his great-grandchildren, always saving his spare pocket change to give to them when they visited.
He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Wentworth, SD; daughter, Jessie (Jon) Schmidt, Sioux Falls, SD, and their children, Sam and Sydney Schmidt; son, Jud (Denise) Pins, Sioux Falls, SD, and their children, Ashley (Matt) Kayser, Justin (Andrea) Pins, Cassie, Traci and Andrew Baar; daughter, Treva (James) Barlow, Silver Springs, NV and their children, Vannessa Dixon, Kayla McGill and Johnathan Barlow; daughter-in-law, Lori (Jeff) Rymerson and their son, Dylan Rymerson; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, William and Henry Kayser and Everly Pins; his siblings, Mary (Dick) Wolf, Sioux Falls, SD, Dick (Nadine) Pins, Nashville, TN and Pat Pins, Mandan, ND; sister-in-law, Afton Abraham, Tacoma, WA; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Larry Abraham; sister-in-law, Barbara Pins; and great-grandson, Truman Pins.
Memorials may be directed to Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota.
Funeral Mass 10:00 am Monday, March 16, 2020 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph, 521 N Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 4:00 - 6:00 pm with rosary beginning at 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls. Interment St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020