Hudson, SD - Theodore "Ted" Quarnstrom, 96, of Canton, South Dakota, formerly Hudson, South Dakota, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center in Canton. Private family burial will be held Friday, November 13, at Eden Cemetery of Hudson with Pastor Kevin Jensen officiating. Public visitation, with no family present, will be held Thursday, November 12, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Hudson Lutheran Church.
Theodore (Ted) Erick Quarnstrom was born on February 26th, 1924 to Emma and John Quarnstrom in Hudson, SD. A child of Swedish immigrants, Ted attended Hudson Public Schools for all 12 years graduating in 1942. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in France during World War II, for which he received commendations for services to the French people from its government. After returning home, Ted married Elinor Faye Miller on May 31, 1949, after successfully wooing her by throwing a potato in her general direction in a local field. They built their home in Hudson, SD.
First as employee and then elected as president of the State Bank of Hudson, where he made his career for 60 years. He was active in the town activities and groups, especially with Hudson Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Bergstrom-Bodeen Legion Post 128, and the Canton VFW Post. The morning coffee group gatherings at the Hudson Senior Center were a highlight after his retirement.
Ted was a collector: of coins, stamps, hats, jackets, resounding badminton wins against all of his children, toy tractors, and kisses on his cheek. He and Elinor loved fishing and growing flowers, and watching the Minnesota Twins baseball games. He was an expert potato peeler during family holidays, and had a sweet tooth that he has passed down through generations.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents: John and Emma, wife: Elinor, and two sisters: Olga and Ruth. He is survived by four children: Joyce and her husband Gordon Vande Voorde, Beth, Barbara (Vern Murra), and James; three grandchildren: Emma, Aaron, and Matthew; one great-granddaughter: Bridget; and several nieces and nephews.