1/1
Theodore "Ted" Quarnstrom
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore "Ted" Quarnstrom

Hudson, SD - Theodore "Ted" Quarnstrom, 96, of Canton, South Dakota, formerly Hudson, South Dakota, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center in Canton. Private family burial will be held Friday, November 13, at Eden Cemetery of Hudson with Pastor Kevin Jensen officiating. Public visitation, with no family present, will be held Thursday, November 12, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Hudson Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to your local Food Pantry or may be directed to Hudson Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Theodore (Ted) Erick Quarnstrom was born on February 26th, 1924 to Emma and John Quarnstrom in Hudson, SD. A child of Swedish immigrants, Ted attended Hudson Public Schools for all 12 years graduating in 1942. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in France during World War II, for which he received commendations for services to the French people from its government. After returning home, Ted married Elinor Faye Miller on May 31, 1949, after successfully wooing her by throwing a potato in her general direction in a local field. They built their home in Hudson, SD.

First as employee and then elected as president of the State Bank of Hudson, where he made his career for 60 years. He was active in the town activities and groups, especially with Hudson Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Bergstrom-Bodeen Legion Post 128, and the Canton VFW Post. The morning coffee group gatherings at the Hudson Senior Center were a highlight after his retirement.

Ted was a collector: of coins, stamps, hats, jackets, resounding badminton wins against all of his children, toy tractors, and kisses on his cheek. He and Elinor loved fishing and growing flowers, and watching the Minnesota Twins baseball games. He was an expert potato peeler during family holidays, and had a sweet tooth that he has passed down through generations.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents: John and Emma, wife: Elinor, and two sisters: Olga and Ruth. He is survived by four children: Joyce and her husband Gordon Vande Voorde, Beth, Barbara (Vern Murra), and James; three grandchildren: Emma, Aaron, and Matthew; one great-granddaughter: Bridget; and several nieces and nephews.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hudson Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Burial
Eden Cemetery of Hudson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
404 4Th St
Hudson, SD 57034
(712) 476-2106
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved