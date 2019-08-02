|
|
Theodore "Ted" Sullivan
Sioux Falls - Theodore "Ted" Sullivan, 76, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Michael Parish, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Sunday with time of sharing at 4:00 PM and a Prayer Service and Rosary at 4:30 PM all at the church.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Angie Sullivan, Sioux Falls; his children, Renae (Rob) Nichols, Sioux Falls, Paul Sullivan, Wichita, KS, Michael (Julie) Sullivan, Blair, NE, five grandchildren, five siblings and other relatives and friend.
minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 2, 2019