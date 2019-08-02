Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Michael Parish
Sioux Falls, SD
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Michael Parish
Sioux Falls, SD
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Michael Parish
Sioux Falls, SD
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Parish
Sioux Falls, SD
Theodore "Ted" Sullivan


1943 - 2019
Theodore "Ted" Sullivan Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Sullivan

Sioux Falls - Theodore "Ted" Sullivan, 76, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Michael Parish, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Sunday with time of sharing at 4:00 PM and a Prayer Service and Rosary at 4:30 PM all at the church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Angie Sullivan, Sioux Falls; his children, Renae (Rob) Nichols, Sioux Falls, Paul Sullivan, Wichita, KS, Michael (Julie) Sullivan, Blair, NE, five grandchildren, five siblings and other relatives and friend.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 2, 2019
