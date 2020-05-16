|
Theresa Whalen
Hartford -
Theresa M. Whalen, age 92 of Hartford, SD passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Saint George Catholic Church in Hartford. Private Family Interment will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Saint George Catholic Cemetery in Hartford.
Grateful for sharing her life are Christine (Michael) Rich, Kathie (Bill) Heim, Mark (Joy) Whalen, all of Sioux Falls, Patrick (Janet Souper) of Larchwood, IA, Colleen (Troy) Bassett of Sioux Falls, Mary Jo Unzelman-Prawer (Frank Prawer) of Ramsey, MN, Lisa (Will) Walter of Howard, and Maria (Dan) Hosley of Andover, MN, son, William (Lesta) Whalen of Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Whalen of Hartford; twenty-two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Clasen of Hutchinson, MN; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Theresa was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Patrick John Whalen; parents, John and Johanna (Brennan) Lewis; two sons, Thomas and Michael Whalen; infant son, Joseph; and infant daughter, Colene.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020