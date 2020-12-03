1/1
Thomas A. Johnson
Thomas A. Johnson

Sioux Falls - Thomas Johnson, 73, of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Thomas Austin Johnson was born May 30, 1947 at San Francisco, CA. He served in the US Army during the Viet Nam War. Following his move to Sioux Falls, he was united in marriage with Sherry Folger on February 14, 1969 at Christ The King Church in Sioux Falls. Tom was a man of many talents and a jack-of-all trades. He was also a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sherry of Sioux Falls, SD; his daughters, Lisa (Dr. Kevin Whittle) Walker and Kristie (Scot) Peskey, both of Sioux Falls and Nicole (Steve) Lamberty and Megan (Mike) Albers, both of Brandon, SD; 8 grandchildren; his brothers, Paul Johnson of San Francisco, CA and Tim (Joyce) Johnson of Cedar Rapids, IA; and one sister, Sharon Senst of Rochester, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Susan Snapper.

A Rosary will be said at 5:00 pm Monday at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue, followed by visitation with the family continuing until 7:00 pm. Interment will take place at a later date in the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Face masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed by all people attending the Rosary or visitation.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
