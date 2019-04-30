|
Thomas A. Strutz
Sioux Falls - Thomas Strutz, 85, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Thomas August Strutz was born November 13, 1933 to Gustav and Katherine (Hobelsberger) Strutz at South Shore, SD. He grew up in South Shore where he received his education, graduating from South Shore High School in 1953.
Tom entered military service in 1956 and faithfully served in the US Army until receiving his honorable discharge in 1958. He moved to Sioux Falls in 1960 where he began his career with the US Postal Service. His career with the Postal Service spanned 30 years before he retired in 1992.
He was united in marriage with Elizabeth Nytes on November 12, 1966 in Adrian, MN. The couple lived in Sioux Falls where Tom was a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph; a past member of the American Legion and the NALC Union. In his free time, Tom enjoyed antique collecting and ebay antiquing. He also loved time spent with his family.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Elizabeth, of Sioux Falls, SD; his children, Laura Strutz and Matthew (Jeanne) Strutz; two grandchildren, Justin Strutz and Macey Strutz all of Sioux Falls, SD; and a sister, Katherine Weeks of Watertown, SD;
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, John Thomas Strutz; 4 brothers, William, John, Ted and Robert; and 5 sisters, Helen Jepp, Mary Anderson, Ann Slominski, Bertha Ries and Amanda Bell.
Funeral Mass will begin 10:00 am Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 30, 2019