Thomas "Tom" BauerSioux Falls - Thomas "Tom" Bauer, 56, of the LifeScapes Community in Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 with his beloved caregivers by his side.The family is wanting to conduct a funeral service for Tom in a responsible manner due to the current state of Covid mitigation.There will be a private family service at 10:00 am Friday, October 30, at Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD. The Family is inviting the PUBLIC to view this service via a Live Stream link which maybe seen from your home computers. Please go to the website and click the link.