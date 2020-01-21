|
Thomas Charles Sinnette
Harrisburg - Thomas Charles Sinnette, 67, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn; two daughters, Shannon (Matt) McClung, Staci (Luke) Schwingler; four grandchildren, Malloreigh and Madalynn McClung and Levi and Logan Schwingler; mother, Betty Jane Sinnette; and a brother, Kevin Sinnette.
Visitation will begin at 3:00pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with a service at 4:00pm in our chapel.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020