HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Thomas Charles Sinnette Obituary
Harrisburg - Thomas Charles Sinnette, 67, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn; two daughters, Shannon (Matt) McClung, Staci (Luke) Schwingler; four grandchildren, Malloreigh and Madalynn McClung and Levi and Logan Schwingler; mother, Betty Jane Sinnette; and a brother, Kevin Sinnette.

Visitation will begin at 3:00pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with a service at 4:00pm in our chapel.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
