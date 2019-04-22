Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
605-997-2431
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Burial
Following Services
Oslo Cemetery
Thomas D. Lokken


Thomas D. Lokken Obituary
Thomas D. Lokken

Flandreau, SD - Thomas D. Lokken, 92, of Flandreau, SD, went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019. Thomas was born in Flandreau, SD on December 16, 1926 to Helfred and Clara (Odegaard) Lokken. He attended Sabie Country School and graduated from Egan High School in 1944. On February 18, 1955 Tom was united in marriage to Susan Hofer at the Hutterthal Mennonite Church north of Freeman, SD, by Susan's father Rev. Jacob B. Hofer. They lived in Petersburg, VA and Colorado Springs, CO, before returning to farm south of Flandreau. He served in the U.S. Army and on the local school board and township board. Tom raised seed corn for Sokota Hybrids and certified seed for Domestic Seed for many years. Tom enjoyed old cars and old tractors and making engines run on propane. He was a lifelong member of the Oslo, Messiah Lutheran Church. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his family.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Pam Swenson and husband Michael of Canton, SD, Marcie Simons and husband Kelly of Ft. Pierre, SD, Mark Lokken and wife Lana of Flandreau; 8 grandchildren, Jeremy (Stephanie) Swenson, Jared (Lauren) Swenson, John (Marty) Swenson, Jennifer (Sonny) Larson, Jessica (Rio) Reeves, Shay Simons, Evangeline (Brandon) Silverstorm and Stephen Lokken; 14 great grandchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and uncle Oliver Odegaard.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church with burial following in Oslo Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 - 7 pm at Skroch Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 pm Prayer Service. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 22, 2019
