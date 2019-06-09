Services
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Thomas Dwyer
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Thomas E. Dwyer


Thomas E. Dwyer

Sioux Falls - Thomas E. (Tom) Dwyer, 72, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with military burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.

Survivors include his parents, Eugene and Lucille Dwyer, sisters, Barbara (Peter) Stavrianos, Cindy Dwyer, Children, Patrick (Tabitha) Dwyer, Ryan Dwire, Kathleen (Jon) Brudvig and grandchildren, Alexis, Johnessa, Julian, Emerson and beloved life partner, Jeri Janzen.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to either Ava's House or Dougherty Hospice House. www.heritgesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019
