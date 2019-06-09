|
|
Thomas E. Dwyer
Sioux Falls - Thomas E. (Tom) Dwyer, 72, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with military burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.
Survivors include his parents, Eugene and Lucille Dwyer, sisters, Barbara (Peter) Stavrianos, Cindy Dwyer, Children, Patrick (Tabitha) Dwyer, Ryan Dwire, Kathleen (Jon) Brudvig and grandchildren, Alexis, Johnessa, Julian, Emerson and beloved life partner, Jeri Janzen.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to either Ava's House or Dougherty Hospice House. www.heritgesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019