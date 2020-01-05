|
|
Thomas Egan
Sioux Falls - Thomas R. Egan, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, at Ava's House.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30am Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church, with interment at St. Michael Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 to 6:00 with a 6:00pm prayer service Wednesday evening at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota Avenue directly across from Landscape Gardens)
Tom was born September 17, 1931, in St. Paul, MN, to Arthur J. and Anne B. Egan. The family moved to Minneapolis, MN when Tom was six months old. Tom graduated from West High School in Minneapolis in 1949, after attending St. Thomas Military Academy for three years. He then attended University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Tom was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity. On
July 3, 1954, Tom married Mary Ann Quinn of Minneapolis. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with their family this past summer.
In 1965, the family moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Tom was employed by the Champion Spark Plug Company for 35 years, retiring in 1989. In 1998, Tom and Mary Ann moved to Bella Vista, AR, and returned to Sioux Falls in 2003.
Tom worked for Sioux Valley Wireless Cable Television, Colman, SD, for five years. He was one of the founding directors of the SD Golf Association, and served as their Executive Director for two years. He also served on the board of directors at Elmwood Golf Course as well as the board of Westward Ho Country Club in Sioux Falls. In 2000, he became a member of the US Golf Teachers Federation and taught golf in Bella Vista, AR, Beaver Creek, MN, and at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls. Tom was inducted into the SDGA Golf Hall of Fame in 2008.
Tom was preceded in death by a son, Michael; his parents; brother, William T. Egan; sister, Sue Delaney; brother-in-law, Frank Delaney; sister-in-law, Mary Egan; and brother-in-law, John Quinn.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Debbie Vining (Rich) and their children, Dan, Kelly (Chris), Sarah (Tom), Johnny (Sarah) and Tommy (Taylor); daughter, Susan (Denny Heiberger) and their son, John; son, John Egan (Jody) and their daughter, Jamie (Clinton); daughter, Mary T. Grogan (Wally) and their children, Sheila (David) and Kerry (Tyler); daughter, Sarah Egan; daughter, Ann O'Toole and her daughter, Katie; daughter, Jane Noble (Gary); daughter-in-law, Rose and children, Curtis (Kelly) and David (Haley); sister-in-law, Joyce Quinn; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to First Tee of SD, or to the Bishop O'Gorman Tuition Assistance Program.
The family of Tom Egan thanks you for your support and presence today. An invitation is extended to join them at the parish hall for refreshments and fellowship following the funeral mass.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020