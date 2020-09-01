1/1
Thomas Gaetze
Thomas Gaetze

Sioux Falls - Thomas J. Gaetze, age 62, of Sioux Falls, SD died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:00 PM, and memorial service at 6:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and service live stream link are available at www.georgeboom.com.

Grateful for having shared Tom's life are his life partner and the love of his life, Twyla Bryant of Sioux Falls; siblings, Charles (Julie) Gaetze of Yacolt, WA, Lori (Bob) Herman of Mitchell, SD, Larry Gaetze and Julie Crang of Mitchell, Janell (Jim) Miller of Bath Springs, TN; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Ruth (Smith) Gaetze, and daughter, Breezy Bryant.






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
