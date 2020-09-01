Thomas Gaetze
Sioux Falls - Thomas J. Gaetze, age 62, of Sioux Falls, SD died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:00 PM, and memorial service at 6:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and service live stream link are available at www.georgeboom.com
.
Grateful for having shared Tom's life are his life partner and the love of his life, Twyla Bryant of Sioux Falls; siblings, Charles (Julie) Gaetze of Yacolt, WA, Lori (Bob) Herman of Mitchell, SD, Larry Gaetze and Julie Crang of Mitchell, Janell (Jim) Miller of Bath Springs, TN; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Ruth (Smith) Gaetze, and daughter, Breezy Bryant.