Thomas Grevillius

Thomas Grevillius Obituary
Thomas Grevillius

Hudson - Thomas Grevillius, 71, formerly of Sioux Falls and Brandon, SD, died December 26 at his home in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Grateful for having shared his life are his daughter Staci Grevillius (Mary Esther, FL), his grandchildren Alex and Gabby Kruse, and his partner Cindy Munson. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the American Legion in Brandon.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue.

Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
