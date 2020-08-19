Thomas Heirigs, DVM
Madison - Tom Heirigs, age 66, of Madison, passed away Sunday, August 16th at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls with his family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, August 24th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Madison. Visitation will be 1-7 PM on Sunday at the church with a prayer service at 7 PM. It is requested that all in attendance wear facemasks and comply with the COVID barriers and procedures at the church. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, near Turkey Ridge, SD.
The funeral mass will be livestreamed.
Thomas Allen Heirigs was born February 10, 1954 in Yankton, SD to Donald & Rosemary (Logsdon) Heirigs. He graduated from Hurley High School in 1972 and he continued his education at SDSU from 1972-77. While in college, he met Sheryl Holsether and they were married June 7, 1975 at St. Boniface Idlywilde Catholic Church. In 1977, Tom received his Bachelor of Science degree and eventually his Master of Science degree in 1979 while at SDSU. In the fall of 1980, he attended Kansas State University enrolled in the Veterinarian program and graduated in 1984. After graduation, Tom & Sheryl moved to Madison and Tom began working at Lake Vet Clinic. In November 1996, they opened the Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and acquired the Howard Animal Clinic. In January 2020, Dave Maier, DVM and Brooke Braskamp, DVM, who both worked with Tom for many years, recently joined him as partners to run the clinics together.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sheryl of Madison; son-Matthew (Beth Gibson) and children Madison & Christian of Kansas City, MO; son-Dan of Sioux Falls; his "bonus" family, Sam & Natae Johnson and their daughters, Mila & Koralei of Madison; five siblings, Donna Kennedy of Sacramento, CA, Steve (Tammy) of Burbank, SD, Carol (Mike) Francis of Flagstaff, AZ, Pat (Linda) of Turkey Ridge, SD and Mary Kay (Rodney) Berg of Williston, ND; five aunts-Mary Albrecht of Yankton, Sister Pat Heirigs of Yankton and Elaine Heirigs of Viborg, SD, Aunt Jane Heirigs of Larchwood, IA, Norma Walters of Colorado, and one uncle Dale Schooley and numerous nieces, nephews & extended family members.