Thomas Henry "Tom" Waggoner
Thomas "Tom" Henry Waggoner

Thomas "Tom" Henry Waggoner passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 73 in Cleveland, OH. He was born on April 28th, 1947 in Sioux Falls, SD. Tom graduated from Washington HS in 1965, and worked in southeastern SD as a coach, teacher, and school administrator. He and his family moved to Vicksburg, MS, in 1987, then Fort Worth in 1990, until retiring in Cleveland, OH, in 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Otis "Lefty" Waggoner, and brother Steve. He is survived by his wife, Karen "Casey", nee Sigurdson, his children, Jenny (Dan) Petticord of Sheffield OH, Megan (Mark) Williams of Savannah, GA, Gretchen (Steve) Kliafas of Navasota, TX, Nathaniel (Haley) Waggoner of Georgetown, TX, Sasha (Justin) LaGrange of Houston, TX, and 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Richard Waggoner (AZ), David Waggoner (CO), and sister Carol Quien (SD). A celebration of life is planned for 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Diabetes Association in Tom's memory.




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
