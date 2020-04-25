Services
Thomas Houle Obituary
Thomas Houle

Sioux Falls - Thomas Duane Houle, age 84, of Sioux Falls, died on April 24th under hospice care.

Tom is survived by his wife Gloria, daughter Kathy of New York City, son Kevin and his wife Heather and beloved granddaughter Kate of St. Paul, MN, sister Barbara Gaughan of Forest Lake, MN, brother David and his wife Jennifer of Kalaheo, Hawaii, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth, and sister Joanne.

He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist church in Sioux Falls. A memorial service and visitation will be held on a future date at Heritage Funeral Home. As final gift, Tom's body has been donated to the University of South Dakota Medical School as a learning opportunity for medical students. Memorials may be sent to All Souls Unitarian-Univeralist church or a .

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
