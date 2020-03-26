|
|
Thomas J. Simmons
Sioux Falls - Thomas J. Simmons, salesman and trainer for Frontier Precision, died March 20, 2020, at his home in Sioux Falls, SD. He was 57.
Thomas Jerome Simmons was born June 10, 1962, in Sioux Falls, SD to Jerry and Betty (Pogue) Simmons. He attended school in Sioux Falls, and graduated from Washington Senior High in 1980. Following high school, he attended the University of South Dakota for 2 years then transferred to Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ.
Tom spent 27 years in Information Technology and computer programming in the Phoenix area. He returned to Sioux Falls in 2006 and became a licensed Commercial Real Estate Agent. In 2014, he formed Aerial Horizons UAS LLC with 2 other partners, selling the company to Frontier Precision where he worked up to the time of his death.
Tom was active in the community as past President of CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire, past President of the Butterfly House and Marine Cove, Treasurer/past President of the Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma Club and a Junior Achievement volunteer. He was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
Tom enjoyed photography, shooting and producing video, and working with and on computers. He also enjoyed Remote Control airplanes, drones and cars. Anything electronic always intrigued Tom and he was always willing to help the "technically challenged" people in his life, including his family, most of his friends and the companies he worked for.
Grateful for having shared his life are his mother, Betty and brother Mike, both of Sioux Falls, SD, and his aunts, uncles and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Jerome (Jerry) Simmons.
Memorials can be directed to Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers, in care of Minnwest Bank, 5001 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD, 57108.
Funeral Services will be scheduled at a later date when it will be safe to gather, and another announcement will be made at that time.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020