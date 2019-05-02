|
Thomas Keller
Sioux Falls - Thomas C. Keller, age 68, of Sioux Falls died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Thomas was born in Green Bay, WI on October 16, 1950 to Leigh Keller and Violet Struck. He was raised in Webster, SD and was a proud member of the US Coast Guard. Thomas then attended the University of South Dakota, and earned a Bachelor Degree in History. While attending USD, he met Deborah Olson, they were united in marriage on August 24th, 1976. They had three children, Stacey, Matthew and Jessica. A proud Coyote, Tom attended D-Days annually and attended Coyote football games often. He also cheered for the Packers, Huskers and Yankees as an avid sports enthusiast. He was a very active grandfather and enjoyed golfing and spending time at the lake or just grilling and enjoying the sun.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Tom is survived by his wife Deb, Sioux Falls; his daughter, Stacey (Chauncey) Haley of Sedalia, MO; son Matthew (Jennifer) Keller, Sioux Falls; daughter, Jessica, Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Will, Silas, Violet, Dax & Evan; brothers, Steve, Mike, Jim and John, and many more extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Shenanigans, 1903 S Ellis Rd in Sioux Falls on Saturday, May 4th from 3-7pm. Packers or Coyote attire encouraged. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 2, 2019