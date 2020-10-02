Thomas Noordsy

Thomas NoordsySioux Falls - Thomas Lee Noordsy, age 74, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be at 10:00am Monday, October 5, 2020 at the First Church of God in Marion with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-5pm Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home, 57th and Minnesota, Sioux Falls. Due to Covid-19 the family request that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Tom's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.