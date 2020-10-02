1/
Thomas Noordsy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Noordsy

Sioux Falls - Thomas Lee Noordsy, age 74, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be at 10:00am Monday, October 5, 2020 at the First Church of God in Marion with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-5pm Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home, 57th and Minnesota, Sioux Falls. Due to Covid-19 the family request that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Tom's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved