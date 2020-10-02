Thomas NoordsySioux Falls -Thomas Lee Noordsy, passed away October 1, 2020 at his home, following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be at 10:00am Monday, October 5, 2020 at First Church of God in Marion with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will from 3-5pm Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home, 57th and Minnesota, Sioux Falls. Due to Covid-19 the family request that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Tom's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.Tom was born in Brookings, SD, on August 10, 1946, to Dr. John and Pat Noordsy. He attended elementary school in Marion, SD before his family moved to Manhattan, KS.Tom graduated from Manhattan High School in 1964. On Septemer 5, 1966 he was united in marriage to Pat Richards at Marion, SD. He went on to attend Kansas State University for his undergraduate studies and then received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from K-State in 1975. He performed post-graduate research at Texas A&M University in College Station, TX. He practiced veterinary medicine for 20 years at clinics in Canistota and Howard, South Dakota. After retiring from private practice in 1999, Tom went on to work for the United States Department of Agriculture in Sioux Falls until his retirement in 2015.Tom also had a long history of military service, first as a Navy hospital corpsman attached to the US Marines 1st Medical Battalion in South Vietnam. He completed his active duty at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. Following discharge from active duty, Tom continued his service as a Public Health Officer in the US Air Force Reserves and then the SD Air National Guard. He retired after more than 21 years of service.Tom loved sports, especially golf. He also loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in various sports and other school activities as well. He was an avid reader and camping/ hiking enthusiast. Many family vacations were spent sharing and enjoying these interests with his family.Preceding Tom in death, were his parents John and Pat Noordsy, his in-laws Milford and Thelma Richards, and a granddaughter, Madison Kay Noordsy Wilson.Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat Noordsy, and their three sons and families: Christopher Noordsy, Williston, ND; David Noordsy (Becky), Brookings, SD; and Michael Noordsy (Gaea), Sioux Falls, SD. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Gerrod Noordsy, San Antonio, TX; Sydney Noordsy, Tuscaloosa, AL; John and Luke Noordsy, Brookings, SD; and Ellia and Liam Noordsy, Sioux Falls, SD; and two great grand-children, Reese and Rhett Wilson, Houston, TX. Survivors also include his sister, Jill (Michael) Guffy, Ames, Iowa, his brother Terry Noordsy (Vicki). Elizabeth City, NC, and sister-in-law, Connie Richards, Salisbury, MD along with many other nieces and nephews.Tom accepted his debilitating illness with resolve, courage, and an unwavering faith in God. He was the epitome of grace under pressure in his attitude towards, and treatment of those who loved and cared for him.