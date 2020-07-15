Thomas Pearson
Mitchell, SD - Thomas Arthur Pearson, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home near Mitchell, SD, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters at the time of his passing. Due to Covid-19, a private immediate-family-only funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. The service can be viewed via live-stream at: https://livestream.com/mitchell-fumc
. The family is considering a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Tom was born on August 24, 1951. He was raised on the family farm in Winfred, SD. In his youth, he helped on the farm, was active in 4-H and FFA. After graduating from Salem HS in 1969, Tom married Valerie Jones (Duerksen), and they raised their two daughters together until 1991.
Tom's early work life in the 70's and early 80's, was spent working the night shift on the clean-up crew at John Morrell's in Sioux Falls, SD. For several years he worked both day and night, establishing his real estate career while still working at Morrell's. Later, with a well-established career in both real estate and property development, Tom partnered with friends in two companies; Dakotaland Realtors and G&P Construction. Tom did not earn his success by trying to impress others and did most of his real estate dealings in a t-shirt and jeans!
Tom married the love of his life, Peggy Laird Joslin, in 2011. Tom and Peggy shared a love for family and the outdoors, and spent much time working and relaxing together on their acreage near Mitchell, SD.
Tom had a love of fishing and shared many fishing adventures with friends. He also enjoyed refurbishing old trucks, cars, and motorcycles. He had quite a collection! Tom was also known for his amazing organic gardening skills.
Tom will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, and friend to many, for his kindness, soft-spoken demeanor, dry sense of humor, and ability to figure out anything. Shortly before his passing he told his girls that "no Dad ever loved his daughters more". He never missed an opportunity to tell them just how proud he was of them. Suni and Aana feel so lucky and proud to have had such a wonderful Dad.
He is survived by his dear wife, Peggy of Mitchell, SD; daughters, Suni Marie (Dave) Novotny of Maui, HI and Aana Laura (Frazier) Pearson of Albuquerque, NM; step-daughters, Amy (Ryan) Brech of Tea, SD and Angella (Matt) Buenzow of Mitchell, SD; six grandchildren, Chloe Nixon, Morgan Buenzow, Mason Buenzow, Tessa Brech, Ryder Brech, and Mallory Buenzow; sisters, Barbara (Curt) Strom of Colorado Springs, CO and Rebecca (Scott) Pearson of Denver, CO; brother, Robert (Sara) Pearson of Wesley, IA; sister-in-law, Christy Pearson of Sioux Falls, SD; beloved aunts, Bev Jensen of Minneapolis, Dorothy Pearson of Madison, Irene Pearson of Sioux Falls, Carol Pearson of Minot, ND; many cousins who were like siblings to him, six nieces, and four nephews that he adored.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Marilyn and his brother, Richard. grandparents Arvid and Laura Pearson, and Arthur and Mable Erickson,.
Peggy, Suni, and Aana would like to thank Tom's many friends and family members who reached out in support, during the past few months. A special thanks also goes to the Avera Hospice team of Mitchell.