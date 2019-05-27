|
Thomas Robert Pardy
Howard formerly of Madison, SD - Thomas Robert Pardy "TR" (86) passed away May 23, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at Whispering Winds Assisted Living Center with his wife Connie Lou by his side. Memorial services with Military rites will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church, Howard with burial in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Madison. A visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Tom was born August 1, 1932 to James and Inez Pardy in Madison, SD at the Madison Community Hospital. He attended St. Thomas Moore elementary and high schools in Madison, S.D. Tom joined the U.S. Air Force January 25, 1952 in Sioux Falls, SD as a Grand Radio Operator. He completed a 32-week Grand Radio Operator major course at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi and served as a radio operator "a Code Talker" until he was released from active duty November 18, 1955. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and shockingly, the Good Conduct Medal. Tom married Connie Lou Tucker November 26, 1960 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception church in Rapid City, SD. He then went to work for the Otis Elevator Company where he was employed as a welder and construction worker building ballistic missile silos during the Cold War. The family then moved to Vermillion where Tom attended the University of South Dakota (GO YOTES). He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree on August 10th of 1963 and obtained his Juris Doctorate from the USD Law School June 6, of 1966. He was a member of the Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity. While obtaining his law degree Tom won the prestigious Nathan Burkan Memorial Competition at the USD School of Law. His paper was entitled, "Protection or Piracy- The Thinkers Dilemma." After law school he and his family moved to Howard, S.D. where he served as a country lawyer for the next fifty years. Appointed by Governor Boe, Tom served as Miner County Judge from 1966-1968. He joined the firm of Mumford, Protsch & Sage on January 15 of 1969 and then became partner and practiced law with the firm until he retired. He was a true trial lawyer serving as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. He also served as the President of the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association, a group of which he was proud to be a part of. Tom was a "country lawyer", storyteller, avid reader, Judge, traveler, fisherman, hunter, sports fan (GO PACKERS), pilot, sky watcher, and Irishman. He loved to attend the Indianapolis 500 and air-shows whenever he could. He was a proud military supporter, a veteran himself, and the son of a WWI and WWII veteran. Tom lost two brothers in WWII and his mother was the last living double gold star mother in South Dakota at the time of her death. He was very proud of the fact that all five of his sons served in the military. He was a father who took great pride in his children and grandchildren. His crowning achievement was his 58-year marriage to the love of his life, Connie Lou. Tom is survived by all of his children: Jack (Sandy) Pardy of Oconto Falls, WI; Thomas (Crystal) Pardy of Billings, MT; Mike Pardy of Yankton, SD; Kimberly (Duane) Cantrell of Londonderry, NH; Patrick (Tracy) Pardy of Howard, SD, Matt (Paula) Pardy of Sioux Falls, SD, his 18 grandkids, 4 great grandchildren (one on the way) his brothers Daniel Pardy, FL , Bros. Stephen Pardy, CA and one sister Patricia Fueger, CA. He is predeceased in death by his parents James and Inez Pardy, his brothers Jim, Jack, Mark, Jerry, and Dick, and sisters Peg Koch, Sr. Mary Pardy, and a daughter-in-law Cathi (Mike) Pardy and one grandchild Benjamin (Thomas & Crystal) Pardy. In lieu of flowers or cash gifts, please send memorials to the Smiles For Miles program to help children in need across the state of South Dakota. Memorials can be sent to the Horizon Health Foundation, PO Box 728, Howard, SD 57349
Published in The Argus Leader on May 27, 2019