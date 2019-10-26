|
|
Thomas Sonnenfeld
Sioux Falls - Thomas Sonnenfeld, 77, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Riverview Healthcare in Flandreau, SD.
Tom was born on December 29, 1941, to Melvin and Verna (Herrboldt) in Hosmer, SD. At an early age the family moved to Aberdeen, SD, then to Philip, SD, where he graduated from Philip High School in 1959. He attended Northern State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree. He later earned his Master's Degree from the University of South Dakota.
On August 17, 1963, he was united in marriage with Joyce Giese. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls where Tom worked for the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Tom enjoyed collecting coins, Indian artifacts, and old post cards. He was an avid bowler, having participated in 38 national tournaments.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Joyce, sons Matthew and Jeremy (Stacey), and granddaughter Draven, all of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters Sandra, Salt Lake City, UT, Karen (Curt) Claussen, Enemy Swim, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
Services are pending.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019