|
|
Thomas Sonnenfeld
Sioux Falls - Thomas Sonnenfeld, 77, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, after a battle with bladder cancer, at Riverview Healthcare in Flandreau, SD.
Tom was born on December 29, 1941, to Melvin and Verna (Herrboldt) in Hosmer, SD. At an early age the family moved to Aberdeen, SD, then to Philip, SD, where he graduated from Philip High School in 1959. He attended Northern State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree. He later earned his Master's Degree from the University of South Dakota.
On August 17, 1963, he was united in marriage with Joyce Giese. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls where Tom worked for the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Tom enjoyed collecting coins, baseball cards, Native American artifacts, and old post cards. He was an avid bowler, having participated in 38 national tournaments. He was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves and Green Bay Packers. Tom especially enjoyed making glass beaded belts and wristbands with Native American Designs, playing Pinochle, and was the camera guy always ready to take a picture.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Joyce, sons Matthew and Jeremy (Stacey), and granddaughter Draven, all of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters Sandra, Salt Lake City, UT, Karen (Kurt) Claussen, Enemy Swim, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 am Monday November 4, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Ave. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019