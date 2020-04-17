|
Tillie Helgerson
Rock Valley, Iowa - Tillie J. Helgerson, 95, of Rock Valley, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Her family are very grateful for the care she received from the staff at Whispering Heights.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private family graveside service will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone of the First Reformed Church officiating. The family is planning to have a public memorial service at a later date. The family prefers memorials in Tillie's name be directed to the First Reformed Church in Rock Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020