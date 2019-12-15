Services
Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel
600 S. Western Ave.
Hartford, SD 57033
605-336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Niewald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Niewald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tim Niewald Obituary
Tim Niewald

Sioux Falls - Tim Niewald 61, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Timothy James Niewald was born March 3, 1958 at Sioux Falls, SD.

Preceding Tim in death were his parents: Harold & Sara Niewald, his nephew Jody Page, infant nephew Troy Niewald, and infant niece Joan Niewald.

He is survived by his wife, Shawn of Sioux Falls, brothers Larry & wife Sally, Vernon, David & wife Karen all from Sioux Falls, Donald from Colorado Springs, Co, Sisters Linda & Paul Michael from Edmond, OK, Cherry Page of Sioux Falls, his step-children Jordan West, Mercades Daws, Star Daws, Xenja Daws, many nieces and nephews, 3 step grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Thursday at the Hartford United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Hartford Community Cemetery in Hartford, SD. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Hartford Chapel.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -