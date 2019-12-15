|
|
Tim Niewald
Sioux Falls - Tim Niewald 61, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Timothy James Niewald was born March 3, 1958 at Sioux Falls, SD.
Preceding Tim in death were his parents: Harold & Sara Niewald, his nephew Jody Page, infant nephew Troy Niewald, and infant niece Joan Niewald.
He is survived by his wife, Shawn of Sioux Falls, brothers Larry & wife Sally, Vernon, David & wife Karen all from Sioux Falls, Donald from Colorado Springs, Co, Sisters Linda & Paul Michael from Edmond, OK, Cherry Page of Sioux Falls, his step-children Jordan West, Mercades Daws, Star Daws, Xenja Daws, many nieces and nephews, 3 step grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Thursday at the Hartford United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Hartford Community Cemetery in Hartford, SD. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Hartford Chapel.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019