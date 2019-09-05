Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Colman Community Center
- - Timothy A Hebberecht, 59 passed away 8/22/19 after a short illness. He grew up in Brandon SD, settling in Colman the last 25 years.

Tim retired from T&R of Colman. He enjoyed watching the MN Vikings, fishing, hunting and spur-of-moment adventures. Preceded in death are his parents, Carol Hebberecht and LeRoy "Jiggs" Hebberecht. Tim's family wants to thank special friends "Tut", Linette and "Pap" also the community of Colman for being his 2nd family. A Celebration of Tim's life is being held at Colman Community Center Saturday Sept 7th at 2:30 pm.

A Private spreading of ashes will be at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 5, 2019
