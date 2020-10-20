Timothy Donovan
Sioux Falls - Timothy W. Donovan, 56, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away with family at his side on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Ava's Hospice House.
Timothy Donovan, son of John T. and Alberna M. (Mitchell) Donovan, was born on May 11, 1964, in Sioux City, IA. He grew up there and received his education, attending Heelan High School and graduating from Spalding High School in 1982. He graduated from Western Iowa Tech Community College in 1983.
Timothy was united in marriage with Judy A. Collins on September 1, 1984 in Sioux City, IA. The couple moved to Sioux Falls, SD, and began to raise a family. Tim worked with Chemlawn Lawn Care until 1991 and then began a career with the City of Sioux Falls as a Park Caretaker until retiring in 2019 after over 28 years of service.
Tim enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing softball, watching his sons play sports, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Michael Parish, active with the SD Special Olympics
, President of the City employee Union AFSCME Local 519, South Dakota Walleyes Unlimited, and Relay For Life
.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Judy, Sioux Falls, SD; sons Brad Donovan and his wife Ashley, Dell Rapids, SD, JT Donovan and his wife Tracy, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Logan and Hayleigh Donovan; sisters Patricia Guillaume and her husband Larry, Therese Cockerill, Kathleen Donovan, Susan Donovan, Caroline Keegan and her husband Rob; several in-laws, many nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation with family present will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 to 6:00pm at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A private celebration of life gathering will be held Thursday evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Michael Parish with the family present to greet friends an hour prior. Interment will take place at St. Michael Cemetery. www.millerfh.com