|
|
Timothy J. Olson
Sioux Falls - Timothy J. Olson, 47, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away quite unexpectedly while on vacation with his children at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Funeral will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 15, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5500 E. 57th Street.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, June 14 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5500 E. 57th Street.
Timothy James Olson, son of James and Susan (Rasmussen) Olson, was born June 9, 1972 in Sioux City, IA. As a young boy, the family had moved to Sioux Falls where Tim attended Longfellow Elementary, Patrick Henry Middle School and Lincoln High School where he graduated in 1990.
Tim continued his education by studying Business Finance at Mankato State University where he earned his Bachelors of Science Degree. He later returned and earned a degree in Construction Management.
Tim was united in marriage with Heather Glover on October 29, 1994 in Winona, MN. They settled in Sioux Falls, SD. To this union they were blessed with three children, Kaitlin, Lauren and Harrison.
He was involved in the family business with his father at Olson and Associates. They later formed a restaurant corporation and founded Callaway's, Foley's and Tre Restaurants where he worked for several years.
Tim loved spending time with his children and family. He was a loving dad. He was a great sports enthusiast and avid fan of the Pittsburg Steelers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Tim was instrumental in establishing and coaching the "Sioux Falls Steel", a Girl's Fast Pitch Softball Team. For several years, he went hunting Elk in Colorado with his father, James and friends.
Tim loved to travel and enjoyed a second home in Maui, Hawaii. He took his children to see the Northern Lights. They traveled in Norway, Spain, and Scotland. They enjoyed Disney World together and taking Harrison to a couple NBA Basketball games. He enjoyed golfing and was a wonderful cook.
Grateful for having shared his life are his three children, Kaitlin, Lauren and Harrison Olson, and their mother, Heather Olson, Sioux Falls, SD; Tim's significant other, Sarah DeKramer, Sioux Falls, SD; his mother, Susan Olson, Sioux Falls, SD; a sister, Amy (Brian) Miller, Sioux Falls, SD; five nephews, Steven (Kortney) Miller, Yankton, SD, Brandon (Sarah) Miller, Harrisburg, SD; Nathan Miller, SD, Benjamin and Braxton Glover, Minneapolis, MN; a brother-in-law, Rusty (Sara) Glover, Minneapolis, MN; mother-in-law, Karen (Ed) Littlejohn, Winona, MN; father-in-law, Russ (Marlene) Glover, Cape Coral, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, James Olson in 2014.
Miller Funeral Home handling arrangement. In Lieu of flowers the family request memorials be given to a . For online obituary and guest register go to the website at www.millerfh.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 12, 2019