Timothy James Bruflat
Sioux Falls - T.J. Bruflat, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Raleigh, NC. He was 36.
Timothy James "T.J." Bruflat was born on October 1, 1983. His life was filled with many activities. He played T-ball, baseball, basketball, took Karate and grew to enjoy the acoustic and electric guitar. T.J. was an avid reader and his parents often joked they should have had stock in Barnes & Noble. He excelled in academics and attended ULE (Unique Learning Experience) in middle school. His love of art led to his love of many tattoos, each designed with special meaning.
T.J. attended Hawthorne and Horace Mann Elementary, Patrick Henry Middle School and Lincoln High School. While attending USD from 2007-2008, he discovered his passion for pharmacy as a Certified Pharmacy Technician at Davis Pharmacy in Vermillion, SD. He continued his education at Campbell University from 2008-2010 and graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) in 2014. He was most recently employed by UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Grateful for having shared his life are his father and step-mother, Paul and Julie Bruflat; his mother and step-father, Tami (Bahl) and Steve Schuknecht; sisters, Christa (D.J.) Pearson, Amanda (Greg) Smith, Shawna (Nick) Taylor, Anna Bruflat and Katie Schuknecht; grandfather, Merle (Marilyn) Bruflat and grandfather, Robert Bahl; his nieces, Synessa Pearson and Ezlynn Pearson; his nephews, Keon Pearson and Kolton Timothy; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Bruflat and grandmother, Jeanette Bahl; and step-grandparents, Bart and Elva Kull.
Teej, your trademark "wink and a smile" will forever be in our hearts!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Avera Addiction Care Center or HelpLine Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Family will be present 3:00 - 5:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 W. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019