Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Bruflat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy James Bruflat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy James Bruflat Obituary
Timothy James Bruflat

Sioux Falls - T.J. Bruflat, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Raleigh, NC. He was 36.

Timothy James "T.J." Bruflat was born on October 1, 1983. His life was filled with many activities. He played T-ball, baseball, basketball, took Karate and grew to enjoy the acoustic and electric guitar. T.J. was an avid reader and his parents often joked they should have had stock in Barnes & Noble. He excelled in academics and attended ULE (Unique Learning Experience) in middle school. His love of art led to his love of many tattoos, each designed with special meaning.

T.J. attended Hawthorne and Horace Mann Elementary, Patrick Henry Middle School and Lincoln High School. While attending USD from 2007-2008, he discovered his passion for pharmacy as a Certified Pharmacy Technician at Davis Pharmacy in Vermillion, SD. He continued his education at Campbell University from 2008-2010 and graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) in 2014. He was most recently employed by UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Grateful for having shared his life are his father and step-mother, Paul and Julie Bruflat; his mother and step-father, Tami (Bahl) and Steve Schuknecht; sisters, Christa (D.J.) Pearson, Amanda (Greg) Smith, Shawna (Nick) Taylor, Anna Bruflat and Katie Schuknecht; grandfather, Merle (Marilyn) Bruflat and grandfather, Robert Bahl; his nieces, Synessa Pearson and Ezlynn Pearson; his nephews, Keon Pearson and Kolton Timothy; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Bruflat and grandmother, Jeanette Bahl; and step-grandparents, Bart and Elva Kull.

Teej, your trademark "wink and a smile" will forever be in our hearts!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Avera Addiction Care Center or HelpLine Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Family will be present 3:00 - 5:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 W. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.

www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -