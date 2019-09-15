Services
Timothy John Schultz

Timothy John Schultz Obituary
Timothy John Schultz

Sioux Falls - Timothy Schultz, 57, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home under the care of Avera Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Michael (Kathi) Schultz of Lorton, VA, Mark (Diane) Schultz of Montgomery, AL, Cindy (Craig) Kohler of Auburn, WA, and Matthew (Candy) Schultz of Sioux Falls; and step children, Makayla, Jordan, and Joshua.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlo and Arlyce (Landon) Schultz; and his wife, Cindi.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
