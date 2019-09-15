|
Timothy John Schultz
Sioux Falls - Timothy Schultz, 57, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home under the care of Avera Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Michael (Kathi) Schultz of Lorton, VA, Mark (Diane) Schultz of Montgomery, AL, Cindy (Craig) Kohler of Auburn, WA, and Matthew (Candy) Schultz of Sioux Falls; and step children, Makayla, Jordan, and Joshua.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlo and Arlyce (Landon) Schultz; and his wife, Cindi.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 15, 2019