Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church
Brandon, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy R. Hansen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy R. Hansen Obituary
Timothy R. Hansen

Valley Springs - Tim Hansen, 53, Valley Springs, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at work, from a sudden heart attack.

Visitation will be 5-8pm, Friday, June 14, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home, with a time of sharing at 7pm. Funeral services will be 1:30pm, Saturday, June 15, at Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church, Brandon. Burial will follow at Beaver Valley Lutheran Cemetery.

Tim will be deeply missed by his wife of 32 years, Shannon; his father, Ralph Hansen, Hills, MN; four children, Devon (Kelsey Moser), Danielle (Trent) Hartog, Travis, and Nichole, all of Valley Springs; five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now