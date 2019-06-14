|
|
Timothy R. Hansen
Valley Springs - Tim Hansen, 53, Valley Springs, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at work, from a sudden heart attack.
Visitation will be 5-8pm, Friday, June 14, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home, with a time of sharing at 7pm. Funeral services will be 1:30pm, Saturday, June 15, at Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church, Brandon. Burial will follow at Beaver Valley Lutheran Cemetery.
Tim will be deeply missed by his wife of 32 years, Shannon; his father, Ralph Hansen, Hills, MN; four children, Devon (Kelsey Moser), Danielle (Trent) Hartog, Travis, and Nichole, all of Valley Springs; five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 14, 2019