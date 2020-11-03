1/1
Timothy Schiebout
1951 - 2020
Timothy Schiebout

Sioux Falls - Tim Schiebout, husband, father and friend to many, died November 2, 2020 at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Tim was born November 20, 1951 in Orange City, Iowa to Ferdinand and Florence Schiebout. He grew up with 3 brothers and 2 sisters and graduated from Unity High School in 1970. Immediately after high school he joined the Air Force Reserves and later graduated from Dordt College in 1974.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Rochelle, son Ryan Schiebout (Genny), daughter Carissa Schoffelman (Tim) all of Sioux Falls, SD and grandsons Noah, Cole, Eli, Tate and Leo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Florence Schiebout and brother, John Schiebout.

Visitation services will be held at Miller Funeral Home South Side Chapel at 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, on Thursday, November 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. (masks required). A private burial will be held prior to his home going service. Tim's home going service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 6 at Faith Family Church located at 127 N. Spring Avenue in Sioux Falls, with a meal to follow. www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
NOV
6
Service
10:30 AM
Faith Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
