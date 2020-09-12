Timothy William Johnson



Atlanta, Georgia - Timothy William Johnson, age 67, passed away on September 9, 2020, at his home in Atlanta, GA, after a long illness.



Tim was born in Sioux Falls, SD, to Clare Murry and George Osval Johnson on October 16, 1952, the second of their six sons. Tim graduated from O'Gorman High School in 1970 and enrolled at the University of South Dakota, from which he graduated cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, with a BS in political science in 1974. Tim graduated from the University of Texas Law School in 1977 and joined the Atlanta law firm of Smith, Currie & Hancock, where he became a partner. Tim was admitted to practice before the US Supreme Court in 1983. Tim opened his own specialized labor and employment law firms: Crenshaw & Johnson and Johnson, Matte & Hobgood. Later he joined Coca-Cola Enterprises as Vice President of Labor Relations until his retirement in 2007. Tim returned to Smith Currie in an "of counsel" role until his illness forced him to fully retire in 2015. Tim was a frequent speaker at legal seminars and known for his thoughtful analysis, engaging presentations, and exceptional writing. After all, he was South Dakota's 6th grade spelling bee champion.



In all of Tim's endeavors, he strived to be a leader and mentor. He was student body president at O'Gorman, one of the select "Farber Boys" at USD, and a Teaching Quizmaster at UT law school. He was an active member at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, The Lawyers Club of Atlanta, The Touchdown Club of Atlanta, Atlanta Country Club, USD Farber Fund, and various other business, civic and social groups.



Tim was a devoted son, husband, father, and friend. He was very social and tremendously enjoyed spending time with his extended family, church, legal partners, and many other friends that he made along the way. Tim was always ready to meet for breakfast (especially at Dunkin' Donuts), lunch, dinner, or drinks to discuss sports, family, career, or important world problems. He loved conquering golf courses, pheasant hunting in South Dakota, watching ball games, discovering hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints, enjoying a movie with popcorn or ice cream, and entertaining with his knowledge and wit. On the numerous memorable road trips with his family from Georgia to his beloved South Dakota, he would find someone or something interesting for his family to see. Most trips by car, plane, or train were loosely planned so he could "play it by ear," as his family often heard him say.



Tim married Ann Neal Morris in 1982 in Atlanta. He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Clare and Amanda; son, George; his parents George and Clare Johnson; brothers Stephen, David, Daniel, Paul and Philip; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws who will miss his beautiful blue eyes, keen attention, and sense of humor at family gatherings. His family is grateful for the loving care Tim received from Nathaniel McDaniel as well as other special caregivers.



Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a funeral Mass has not yet been scheduled. A private family burial will be held later at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in the memory garden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration or the Farber Fund at University of South Dakota.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store