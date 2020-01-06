|
|
Todd Dykstra
Spirit Lake - A funeral service for Todd Dykstra, age 52, of Spirit Lake, will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10th from 5:00-8:00PM at First Presbyterian Church.
Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. Following the burial, there will be a time of gathering for family and friends at the Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in honor of Todd.
Todd Alan Dykstra was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Todd grew up in Rock Valley, where he met the love of his life, Monica Meerbeek. They were united in marriage on May 19, 1989, and together they built a life they loved. Todd attended the University of South Dakota and graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Following graduation, he taught 5th grade at Laura B Anderson in Sioux Falls for 8 years. After teaching, he was a territory sales representative at Jeld-Wen Millwork distribution for 15 years. Then, in 2014, he and Monica moved to Spirit Lake where he worked at Central Bank as a commercial-lines insurance agent.
In his free time, Todd enjoyed remodeling homes, building cabinetry, and other wood-working projects. He had the ability to see a vision for making things beautiful, unlike any other. Every project that Todd began he saw through to ensure it was completed perfectly. Todd particularly loved watching the lightning in storms and admiring sunsets. Other hobbies included golfing, boating, traveling and pheasant hunting with his dog. Todd also had a passion for cooking meat on the smoker and loved sharing it with others to enjoy. Todd not only enjoyed watching his children play sports, but he also enjoyed watching college and professional sports, and even refereeing basketball. Anyone who knew Todd, knew that he would be the first to volunteer for anything, and he had a passion for helping others. The word that most accurately depicts who he was, is selfless. Todd loved his family deeply, and always went the extra mile to make sure they knew that. His laugh and smile were infectious, and he truly lived his life to the fullest, which impacted and blessed many lives. He will be deeply missed by many.
Todd passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on December 30, 2019 near Spencer, Iowa.
Todd is survived by his wife Monica Dykstra, son Jordan (Stephanie) Dykstra of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Erica (Eric) Van Surksum of Rock Valley, Iowa; and son Zachary Dykstra of Miami, Florida; his mother, Adriana Dykstra of Rock Valley, Iowa; father-in-law Allen Meerbeek of Rock Valley, Iowa; sister Marla (Rick) Stoops of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; brother Duane (Terri) Dykstra of Doon, Iowa; and brother Brad (Jackie) Dykstra of Rock Valley, Iowa; brothers-in-law: Tim (Kim) Meerbeek of Lantana, Florida; Dan (Sandi) Meerbeek of Bixby, Oklahoma; Allen (Jodi) Meerbeek of Mankato, Minnesota; Jonathan (Sarah) Meerbeek of Spirit Lake, Iowa; Sisters-in-law: Tammy (Mark) Moeller of Luverne, Minnesota; Audra Porter of Summerville, South Carolina; Lisa Simonsen of Rock Valley, Iowa; Mary Niemeyer of Hudson, South Dakota; and 32 nieces and nephews, and their spouses, and 31 grand nieces and nephews.
Todd is preceded in death by his father Dewey Dykstra, infant twin sisters Carol and Cheryl Dykstra, mother-in-law Elvina Meerbeek, and infant brother-in-law Mark Meerbeek.
Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020