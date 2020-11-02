1/1
Todd Gene Klinghagen
{ "" }
Todd Gene Klinghagen

Sioux Falls - Todd "Freddie" Klinghagen passed away at the age of 54, the evening of October 29, 2020 in his home surrounded by family and friends. Todd was a strong and courageous fighter.

Todd is survived by his wife; Mindy Klinghagen, 3 children; Morgan Bargas, (Zachary Bargas) , Austin Klinghagen, and Isabella Klinghagen, 3 grandchildren; Tristan, Allie and Hailey Bargas, parents; Dennis and Valerie Klinghagen, brother; James "Jimmy" Klinghagen, sister; Kimberly Pfaff and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother; Sharon Rudd and maternal grandparents; Myron and Pearl Highstreet and paternal grandparents; Henry and Ella Klinghagen

He will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6 at 1:00pm at King of Glory church. Burial will follow at the Lennox Cemetery.

Please do not feel the need to dress up, Todd wanted this to be a celebration of life and he was laid back and fun, loving guy.

Masks are required and please stay home if you are experiencing any syptoms of COVID-19. www.heritagesfsd.com



Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
