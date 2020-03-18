|
|
Todd Loftesness
Salem - Todd Loftesness, 58, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Salem Care and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, SD.
Todd Jerome Loftesness was born June 12, 1961 at Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he received his education, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1977.
Todd lived independently for 20 years with the help of the 5th Street Connection. He also lived for 5 years at Cayman Court in Sioux Falls. For the past 3 years, he had lived at the Salem Care and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, SD. He had recently received hospice care from AseraCare Hospice in Sioux Falls.
The family is very grateful for the support and love they received from Southeastern Behavioral Health. They were a true friend to Todd.
Grateful for having shared his life are his siblings, Ginger (Tom) Weber of Sioux Falls, SD, Cindy (Gary) Anderson of Gillette, WY, Renee Lutz of Lincoln, NE, Carol (Harley) Rote, Ray Loftesness, Tim (Roxanne) Loftesness and Perry Loftesness, all of Sioux Falls, SD, William Loftesness of Apple Valley, MN and Scott Loftesness of Johnson City, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Loftesness.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Southeastern Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls.
Private services will be held.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020