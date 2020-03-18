Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Loftesness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Loftesness

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Loftesness Obituary
Todd Loftesness

Salem - Todd Loftesness, 58, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Salem Care and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, SD.

Todd Jerome Loftesness was born June 12, 1961 at Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he received his education, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1977.

Todd lived independently for 20 years with the help of the 5th Street Connection. He also lived for 5 years at Cayman Court in Sioux Falls. For the past 3 years, he had lived at the Salem Care and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, SD. He had recently received hospice care from AseraCare Hospice in Sioux Falls.

The family is very grateful for the support and love they received from Southeastern Behavioral Health. They were a true friend to Todd.

Grateful for having shared his life are his siblings, Ginger (Tom) Weber of Sioux Falls, SD, Cindy (Gary) Anderson of Gillette, WY, Renee Lutz of Lincoln, NE, Carol (Harley) Rote, Ray Loftesness, Tim (Roxanne) Loftesness and Perry Loftesness, all of Sioux Falls, SD, William Loftesness of Apple Valley, MN and Scott Loftesness of Johnson City, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Loftesness.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Southeastern Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls.

Private services will be held.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -