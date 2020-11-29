Tom Ernst
Sioux Falls, SD - Tom Ernst, 58, passed away on November 26, 2020 at home with his loving wife Cindy at his side.
Tom Ernst was born on January 6, 1962 in Ipswich to Lester and Janiece Ernst. Tom met his wife Cindy (Saxton) in 1990 and have been together for the last 30 years.
Tom attended school in Ipswich, SD and later moved to the Sioux Falls area and worked at Hutchinson Technology, Diamond Mowers, Nordica Warehouse and Graco Manufacturing. Tom was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and due to health issues he retired in 2020. Tom had a tremendous will to live and fought a courageous battle against cancer.
Tom took great pride in keeping his vehicles spotless… anyone who knew him, knew he dearly liked a clean, shiny truck! He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He loved puzzles, putting together model cars and designing dream homes.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Cindy; daughter Bailey, Aberdeen, SD; stepdaughter Sarah Saxton, Sioux Falls; grandchildren, step granddaughter Peyton Cummings and Sophie Ernst; siblings Judith, Apache Junction, AZ; Kevin (Bonnie), Aberdeen, SD; Charles, Clarksburg, WV; Rodger (Vicki), Tucson, AZ; Janelle (Jerus), Tea, SD; Julie (Jim Farritor), Ansley, NE; Mark (Anna), Seattle, WA; 18 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gary, Bill and Keith.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD at 507 S. Main Ave. 57104 in care of Tom Ernst.
