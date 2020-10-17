1/1
Tom H. Kelley
Tom H. Kelley

Sioux Falls - Tom H. Kelley, 62, of Sioux Falls, SD, and President of Gage Brothers Concrete Products, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 24, at Gage Brothers Concrete Products, 2810 N. Bahnson Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103. The service will be streamed live by going to the Gage Brothers Website for the link.

The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 - 6:00 pm Friday, October 23, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

Tom's family is requiring masks to be worn at both events, social distancing, and also requesting that you attend only one event to reduce possible exposure. Thank you for your consideration.

Memorials may be directed to: Spirit of Joy Church Building Fund, SD Voices for Peace, SD Voices for Justice, and Prestressed Concrete Institute Foundation.

For online obituary and guest register please go to the website at www.millerfh.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
