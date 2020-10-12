Tom SkaffSioux Falls - Tom Skaff, 89, Sioux Falls, passed peacefully and entered the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 10, 2020.Thomas Aquinas Skaff was born in Sioux Falls on April 19, 1931 to Joseph and Agnes Skaff.He grew up in the Cathedral District of Sioux Falls, attending school at St. Joseph's Cathedral from first grade through graduation in 1949.Tom joined the United States Army in 1951 and served overseas during the Korean War. Shortly after leaving the army, he met the love of life, Bonnie Whaler, while having lunch at the Canton Cafe where Bonnie waited tables.Tom and Bonnie were united in marriage on March 27, 1954. He immediately adopted Debra Lynn, Bonnie's infant daughter from a previous marriage, and together had two more children: Thomas Aquinas Jr. in 1956 and Sherry Dawn in 1958. Tom began electrician school in the late 1950s and started his career traveling, working twelve hour days building missile silos and graduated onto being an electrical contractor assisting in many different jobs until he became employed with EROS Data Center in the early 1980s until his retirement in 2011 where he was greatly admired not just for his 30+ years of service, but his friendly and cheerful attitude towards everyone he encountered while there.Tom will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his son Tom (Toni) Skaff, Jr., Norfolk, NE; Sherry (Bob) Amburn, Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Darwin Jaqua, Sioux Falls; one sister, Mary Jo Donnelly, Chicago, IL; grandchildren Ryan (Missy), Nathan (Jill), Brandy, Brooke (Dale), Darin (Piper), Bobby, Sarah, Katie (Colton), Bonny, and Stacie; and great-grandchildren Courtney, Jordan, Jade, Samuel, Leah, Silas, Aiden, Brennan, Finnley, Zaelyn, Zakye, and Z'Naliya and Thomas.Tom is proceeded in death by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie; daughter, Deb Jaqua; parents, Joseph Sr. and Agnes; siblings Maureen, Rita, Mickey, Audrey, Barbara, and Joseph "Bud" Jr.Funeral Services will be held 10:00am Friday October 16, 2020, at Linwood Wesleyan Church.