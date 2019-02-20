|
|
Tom Thie
Sioux Falls - Tom Thie age 69 of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday February 18, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, with a scripture service at 7:00 pm, Thursday February 21, at St. Michael Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be said at 2:00 pm Friday at St. Michael with a fellowship time following the Mass.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Kathy, his children, Chris (Dawn) Thie, Corey (Amy) Thie, both of Sioux Falls, Ritchie Rasmussen, AZ, Tracy (Travis) Jungen, Sioux Falls, Angela (Don Endres) Jacobson, Brookings, Clayton (Shuree) Jacobson, Sioux Falls; 18 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; his siblings, Tim (Sandra) Thie, Boise, ID, Ted (Cindy) Thie, Sioux Falls, Todd (Lori) Thie, Sioux Falls, Toby (Barb) Thie, Sioux Falls, Terry (Susan) Thie, Sioux Falls, Troy (Mary) Thie, St. Paul, MN, Tracy (Kim) Thie, Minnetonka, MN, Travis (Michelle) Thie, Sioux Falls, and Tanya (Chuck Goff) Thie, Woodbury, MN.
His parents Dean and Mary Kay, a nephew, Jade Thie, and his daughter in-law, Kristen Thie, preceded him in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 20, 2019