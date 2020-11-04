1/1
Tom Winter
{ "" }
Tom Winter

Canton, SD - Thomas "Tom" J. Winter, age 79, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Canton due to COVID-19. Private family services will be held on Friday, November 6 at Bethany Reformed Church in Canton. Mask use is required. The service will be livestreamed on Zoom.

Tom was born on December 30, 1940 in Rock Rapids, IA to William "Bill" and Lois (Lape) Winter. He was raised on a farm near Rock Rapids and attended country school and high school in Alvord and Rock Rapids. He served his country in the Naval Reserve. He married Frances Behring on February 6, 1960 in Canton Lutheran Church.

Tom worked at Farmers Co-Op Oil until starting on the bridge crew at the Lincoln County Highway Department. He spent 38 years at the county, working his way up to Highway Superintendent. In addition, he served as a Canton City Commissioner and Mayor. He also enjoyed camping, watching sports on television, having the grandchildren around and eating sweets.

Tom loved racing sprint cars and raced at Husets, Knoxville, Jackson, Hartford, Fairmont, and Winnipeg during his 22-year career. He was inducted into the Husets' Hall of Fame in 2005.

Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Fran; 5 children: Teresa Feucht, Tim (Michelle) Winter, Denise Winter, Diane (Chris) Holmberg, and William Winter; 12 grandchildren: Jennifer Cole, Matthew Feucht, Amy Eisman, Stephanie Winter, Stacy Brown, Samantha Winter, Shelby Van Voorst, Becky Winter, Andrew Winter, Christa Winter-King, Oscar Holmberg, and Sophie Holmberg; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlo (Liz) Winter, Janene Driesen, and Lanny (Shirley) Winter; along with numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Darwin and Gary; sisters, Carolyn Henderson and Joan Driesen; and son-in-law, Duane Feucht. www.andersonandsonsfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
